Unicommerce COVID Analysis: E-commerce recovers over 90% of its pre-lockdown volume

Analysing the overall category growth, consumer electronic appliances category (excluding smartphones) have witnessed the strongest growth than any other category. The sector has not just recovered its pent up volume but also shown great improvement with over 45% growth in the overall order volume compared to pre-lockdown levels. However, the average cart size has decreased by around 5-10%, as people are ordering more low value required to operate from home As most of the organisation continue to work from home, there has been a significant surge in demand for products that will help professionals operate easily from home such as USB cables, extension cords, trimmers and wifi routers to name a few.