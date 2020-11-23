Unilever to launch Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid in December 2020

Unilever Mouthwash contains technology now proven to help reduce viral load of SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99.9%
Unilever has confirmed that preliminary lab test results, show that mouthwash formulation containing CPC Technology, reduces 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after 30 seconds of rinsing2. This technology will be brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid, which will launch in India in December 2020.
The preliminary test results on SARS-CoV-2 build on existing Unilever research published on the biology research platform bioRxiv [https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.28.359257v1], and follow ongoing discussions in the global medical and scientific community around the potential use of mouthwash as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of the virus. Research into the duration of the effect continues, but a previous study[4] on a small group of patients infected with COVID-19 suggest that viral load – the amount of virus particles a person is carrying may be reduced in the mouth for up to six hours with mouthwashes containing CPC Technology.
These preliminary test results showing the efficacy of CPC Technology against the SARS-CoV-2 virus are the latest in a large range of studies that are evaluating the efficacy of mouthwash technology against a number of viruses. In the tests Unilever has done, only CPC Technology has to date shown consistent, positive results.
The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose, which has been detected before, during, and after the acute phase of illness, as well as in asymptomatic cases[5]. Therefore, reducing the viral load in the mouth could help to reduce transmission. The findings indicate that mouthwash could become an important addition to other everyday protective measures like handwashing, physical distancing and mask wearing.
Madalasa Srivastava, Head, R&D, Oral Care South Asia, says, “The results of the study are a promising step on our journey to understanding how mouthwashes could help reduce the spread of coronavirus alongside other preventative measures. Although our research is ongoing, we are sharing the results now so people can consider introducing a CPC-based mouthwash, such as Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid, into their daily routine. This will be an additional effort in HUL’s pursuit to serve our consumers during the pandemic.”
Dr. Ashok D. Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General of the Indian Dental Association, and an expert in oral health says,
“It is welcome news indeed that a Mouthwash with CPC Technology could potentially have a role to play in our fight against COVID-19. Given the new promising in vitro research from Unilever on the viral efficacy of the mouthwash on SARS-CoV-2, I believe that the use of mouthwashes containing CPC Technology must be encouraged amongst the general public as it may have the potential to help reduce transmission. Even as we wait for further evidence from clinical studies, I would encourage people to make Mouthwash with CPC Technology a part of their daily hygiene routine, in addition to other protective measures such as the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, and social distancing. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) recognises the importance of this mouthwash technology from Unilever as it will help to protect the public in the current pandemic.”