Unilever to launch Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid in December 2020

Dr. Ashok D. Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General of the Indian Dental Association, and an expert in oral health says,

“It is welcome news indeed that a Mouthwash with CPC Technology could potentially have a role to play in our fight against COVID-19. Given the new promising in vitro research from Unilever on the viral efficacy of the mouthwash on SARS-CoV-2, I believe that the use of mouthwashes containing CPC Technology must be encouraged amongst the general public as it may have the potential to help reduce transmission. Even as we wait for further evidence from clinical studies, I would encourage people to make Mouthwash with CPC Technology a part of their daily hygiene routine, in addition to other protective measures such as the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, and social distancing. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) recognises the importance of this mouthwash technology from Unilever as it will help to protect the public in the current pandemic.”