Unilever to remove word ‘normal’ from packaging and advertising

The 10,000-person study, which was commissioned by Unilever, was conducted across nine countries1. It found that:

More than half of people (56 per cent) think that the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded.

People want to see the beauty and personal care industry focusing more on making people feel better, than just looking better (74 per cent).

More than half of people (52 per cent) say they now pay more attention to a company’s stance on societal issues before buying products.

Seven in ten people agree that using the word ‘normal’ on product packaging and advertising has a negative impact. For younger people – those aged 18-35 – this rises to eight in ten.

The fieldwork for the research was conducted between January–February 2021.