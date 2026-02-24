UNIQLO ropes in Emma Raducanu as global brand ambassador

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer has announced a new partnership with Emma Raducanu, Britain’s female tennis player, and 2021 US Open winner–the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977. Raducanu joins UNIQLO as its newest global brand ambassador and will represent UNIQLO at all tennis tournaments starting with the Indian Wells Open in the US in March.

Raducanu will work alongside other UNIQLO global brand ambassadors, including tennis and wheelchair-tennis legends Roger Federer and Shingo Kunieda, and Academy-Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, to promote UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which emphasises the continuous pursuit of excellence, positive contribution to society, and support of the next generation. She will also work actively on designs and functions of her on-court apparel.

Speaking of the announcement, Raducanu said, “I am very pleased to join UNIQLO and to work closely with its amazing team of Global Brand Ambassadors. UNIQLO and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society. I am excited to promote LifeWear through my tennis career, and to work with everybody at UNIQLO to inspire and engage young people everywhere.”

Commenting on the announcement, Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer, Fast Retailing, said, “We are honored to welcome Ms. Raducanu to UNIQLO as a global brand ambassador. Even under intense pressure, she consistently demonstrates a bold and proactive mindset, embracing challenges with determination. Off court, she is an intelligent and well-read young person who values her connection to family and friends. We believe she will be an exceptional ambassador and look forward to making positive change together in the world.”

As UNIQLO global brand ambassador, Raducanu will represent UNIQLO and to promote LifeWear internationally through her tennis career. She will play an active role in designing her on-court apparel, and will participate in community-engagement activities worldwide, such as UNIQLO Next Generation Development Program coaching events for skilled young tennis players or young players from underserved areas, and support for communities in need through UNIQLO Peace for All and The Heart of LifeWear initiatives