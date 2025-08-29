Universal Music India partners with Maddock Films and its newly formed music label Mad For Mussic

Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Maddock Films, a Hindi film production studio, and its newly formed music label Mad For Mussic, led by founder Dinesh Vijan. The partnership will see UMI become Mad For Mussic’s global strategic partner for future film soundtracks and other businesses and product offerings.

The partnership builds on UMI’s artist-focussed footprint, and enables UMI to deepen its presence in domestic film music. Moreover, through UMG's global network, it will provide Mad For Mussic’s repertoire with more international opportunities.

UMI has a long record of working with Hindi film soundtracks, and has worked on the music of films like Sholay, Deewar, Dostana, Yaarana, Julie, Saagar, Shaan, Blackmail, Khamoshi, Bombay, Devdas, and Sur.

Speaking of the deal, Adam Granite, UMG’s CEO Africa, Middle East, and Asia said: “This landmark partnership with Maddock Films signals a crucial step forward for our India business. Dinesh Vijan is not just a Hindi film industry veteran, he is a first-class story-teller with an unparalleled ear for music. It is a great privilege for UMI to be able to work on the studio’s forthcoming slate of films, and bring even more incredible Hindi music to audiences the world over.”

Dinesh Vijan - founder of Maddock Films commented: “We live and abide by the ‘Content-first’ approach. Our cinema is the cinema of real India – emanating from the smallest of towns and impacting audiences in the biggest of cities – in India and abroad. Music is – and has always been – one of the central pillars of my films. UMG is a perfect partner for our ambitions, as we step into the next growth phase of Maddock, developing some of the most sought after movie franchises and creating new genres.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, managing director, India & South Asia - UMI said: “Dinesh Vijan has successfully turned Maddock Films into a content powerhouse with a fearless and forward-thinking approach to storytelling. Their ability to weave tales from our rich and diverse culture, keeping music at the centre has captivated audiences of all backgrounds. The strategic alliance between the creative prowess of Maddock Films and the global reach of Universal Music Group will bring the essence of Indian culture and context to a global audience. Movies and their music are the central pillars of the rapidly growing Indian music market. With this move, Universal Music India will be at the forefront of the ever-expanding soundtrack market in India.”

Devraj Sanyal, chairman & CEO, India SA; SVP Strategy, Africa, M. East & Asia, UMI said: “This is the perfect time and the perfect partner for us to re-enter the Indian film music space. We have enjoyed great success at UMI in making ipop and desi hiphop culturally relevant and globally resonant, and it’s time for us to give that same love and respect to film music. We couldn’t have hoped for a better partner than Dinesh and there is much more to come from us in this space.”





