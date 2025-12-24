UP Kabaddi League launches Season 2 campaign film

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has released its Season 2 campaign film titled Poora UP Khelega Kabaddi, marking the league’s return after its debut season. The new season is scheduled to begin on December 24, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Conceptualised and produced by V1 Media, the film forms part of UPKL’s promotional rollout ahead of the upcoming season. The narrative follows a young boy sketching a kabaddi court using marking powder, symbolising the sport’s grassroots origins. As the film progresses, the boy’s journey spans multiple cities across Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the sport’s widespread presence before culminating at the Noida Indoor Stadium, where the league’s professional competition unfolds.

The campaign positions kabaddi as a sport deeply embedded in everyday life across the state, drawing a connection between informal play and structured competition. The film seeks to reflect how early interest and local participation feed into organised leagues such as UPKL.

Speaking about the campaign, Sambhav Jain, founder and director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said: “Kabaddi is a sport that begins in streets, grounds, and everyday spaces across Uttar Pradesh. This film captures that journey from the first spark of aspiration to the professional stage of UPKL. As we prepare for Season 2, the campaign reflects our belief in nurturing grassroots passion while building a structured, aspirational league that belongs to the people of the state.”

The campaign film will be distributed across television and digital platforms ahead of the season. UPKL Season 2 will feature 12 teams competing in 69 matches over 18 days, with all games hosted at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Broadcast partners for the season include Zee Bollywood, &Pictures HD, Anmol Cinema 2 and ZEE5.