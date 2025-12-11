UP Warriorz partners with Joy Personal Care ahead of new WPL season

The Capri Sports-owned UP Warriorz has announced a partnership with Joy Personal Care, the skincare brand from RSH Global, ahead of the upcoming season. The association marks the start of a multi-year partnership centred on themes of wellbeing, confidence and accessible everyday care.

As part of the agreement, Joy Personal Care will provide the team with its personal-care products and develop player and fan-engagement initiatives built around self-care and community connection. The brand will also receive visibility across jerseys, merchandise and other seasonal assets.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said: “We are pleased to partner with Joy Personal Care for the upcoming season. Their focus on quality, inclusivity and supporting individuals to be their best aligns strongly with our own values. We are grateful for their support and look forward to seeing this collaboration grow. We believe the strengths on both sides will reflect powerfully as we move forward.”

Mr. Sunil Agarwal, co-founder & chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said: “We are excited to partner with the UP Warriorz. At Joy Personal Care, we are committed to supporting women who continue to break boundaries, and this association allows us to champion that commitment on a larger platform. This partnership also strengthens our strategic focus in the northern region, which continues to be one of the largest contributors to our overall business. We are sure that this association will deepen our consumer connect, reinforce our brand mission, and further energise our long-standing support for women’s sport in India.”

Ms. Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said: “Women’s cricket has grown remarkably, and the recent World Cup win reminded us that sporting excellence has no gender. Partnering with the UP Warriorz at a time when women’s sport is reshaping cultural narratives feels both timely and powerful. The Women’s Premier League has created a space where talent and individuality rise above stereotypes.

At Joy Personal Care, we are rooted in confidence and inclusivity, and we are committed to supporting this evolution. This partnership echoes our commitment to a future where every woman has the freedom to define her own path – in sport, in beauty, and in life.”

Joy Personal Care will activate the partnership through co-created campaigns, product-led experiences and awareness initiatives during the season.