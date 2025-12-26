UP Warriorz signs L’Oréal Professionnel as title sponsor for WPL Season 4

UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Sports, has announced L’Oréal Professionnel as its title sponsor for the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
The partnership will see L’Oréal Professionnel feature across UP Warriorz’s on-ground and broadcast presence during the season.
Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports, said: “This partnership represents much more than a sponsorship, it is a coming together of two brands that believe in the power of women and in the power of transformation. At UP Warriorz, we are focused on building an ecosystem where women are supported, celebrated and given the confidence to lead. L’Oréal Professionnel Paris shares that vision, and together, we hope to create narratives that inspire young girls to dream fearlessly and pursue excellence, on the field and beyond.”
Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said: “We are delighted to welcome L’Oréal Professionnel as the Title Sponsor of UP Warriorz for WPL Season 4. Their commitment to empowering women resonates deeply with our values as a women-first franchise. This partnership goes beyond visibility, it reflects a shared belief in enabling women to perform at their best, in sport and in life. We look forward to building an impactful journey together.”
Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, general manager, L’Oréal Professionnel India said: “At L’Oréal Professionnel, we believe in the power of transformation and building confidence to unlock one’s true potential. Partnering with UP Warriorz, a team that represents courage, professionalism and progress in women’s sport, is a natural extension of our values. Together, we celebrate women who challenge boundaries and inspire change, reinforcing our commitment to empowerment through excellence. It is a world where the Pros meet the Pros!”