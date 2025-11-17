UPKL retains Rahul Chaudhari as brand ambassador for Season 2

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has extended its association with Rahul Chaudhari for Season 2, continuing his role as brand ambassador for the upcoming edition. Chaudhari, widely known as the ‘Showman of Kabaddi,’ remains recognisable names and has played a key role in shaping its mainstream appeal.

UPKL said the continued partnership reflects the league’s effort to build a structured state-level competition with a focus on athlete development and community participation. Chaudhari’s career spans roles as both defender and raider, including gold medal wins at the 2016 South Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. He has previously captained India at the 2014 Beach Asian Games and led Uttar Pradesh at the 2015 National Kabaddi Championship.

On the strengthening partnership with Rahul, Sambhav Jain, founder and director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said: “UPKL’s journey from Season 1 to 2 reflects how regional leagues can evolve into powerful ecosystems, connect communities and turn local passion into mainstream recognition.



Rahul brought in brand firepower for Season 1, and with him on board for our upcoming season, we will further leverage his following to make UPKL a household name across India. Through this continued association with Rahul, we are confident that we are better positioned to expand the league’s visibility, bring in new energy and add star appeal to the league’s growing fan base.”

Rahul Chaudhari said: “I was thrilled to see the hunger and determination of UPKL’s first season. The league created a pathway for grassroots talent to rise and make their mark at the national level. It has become a powerful launchpad, empowering players and non-players to look at Kabaddi more closely from a career lens. My partnership with UPKL is built upon a shared vision for Kabaddi. I am confident that young athletes will once again get the platform and opportunity they deserve.”

UPKL has also partnered with Zee Entertainment Enterprises new sports initiatives division, Zee Sports, to broadcast Season 2 across TV and digital platforms.