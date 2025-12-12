UPKL signs Screenox as cinema partner to widen nationwide reach

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has onboarded Screenox as its cinema partner. Through this partnership, UPKL will gain access to more than 900 branding sites across PVR INOX cinemas in India. Screenox will use the association to increase its visibility in Uttar Pradesh and other markets.

The partnership will allow UPKL to build awareness among cinema-going audiences across India, while enabling Screenox to undertake on-ground engagement. Promotions for Season 2 will extend to metro cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bangalore, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Gautam Gulati, Founder, Screenox, said, “We’re proud to associate with UPKL Season 2 as the Cinema Partner. Kabaddi has become one of the most passionately followed sports in our country, and UPKL’s dedication to nurturing talent at the grassroots aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to amplifying the league’s presence across our network and more specifically PVR INOX digital screens nationwide.”

Aishwarya Gautam, CEO, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, added, “We are delighted to welcome Screenox as the Cinema Partner for UPKL Season 2. Their support strengthens our mission to elevate kabaddi as a mainstream sport and bring its excitement to a wider, more diverse audience. Together, we look forward to creating a larger, richer fan experience across the country.”

UPKL Season 2 will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium starting December 24, 2025, with matches broadcast live on Zee Bollywood, &Pictures HD and Anmol Cinema 2, and streamed on ZEE5. UPKL is owned and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi.