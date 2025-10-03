Subscribe

0

Marketing News

Urban Company launches 30 ‘Instant Cleaning’ in the UAE

The service promises cleaners at your doorstep in 30 minutes, using digital storytelling and real professionals to highlight speed, trust, and convenience.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update

In the fast-paced lifestyle of the UAE, Urban Company has launched its new ‘Instant Cleaning’ service, promising professional cleaners at the doorstep within 30 minutes. The idea addresses everyday urban challenges — from surprise guests to post-party cleanups — where speed and convenience become essential.

Advertisment

The campaign rollout was designed entirely for digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. It used structured storytelling, with long-format videos introducing the 30-minute cleaning promise, followed by shorter edits and relatable scenarios showing families, pet owners, and professionals benefitting from the service.

Unlike campaigns built around influencers or celebrity endorsements, this one highlighted the real Urban Company professionals who deliver the service. By focusing on authentic stories, the brand aimed to reinforce both reliability and trust.

With this launch, Urban Company positions instant cleaning as not just a service but a solution that fits the pace of modern city life, offering customers peace of mind and convenience.

Cleaning service UAE Urban Company
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment