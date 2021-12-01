Urban Company launches video consult for appliance repairs

It aims to empower the consumers, arming them with the right knowledge and guidance.
You spend hours in the kitchen baking a perfect cake for a friend’s birthday party. Just when you switch on the oven, you realise that it’s not working. Now, what do you do? Wait for a technician to turn up? And, what if he’s booked all day? Does all your effort go to waste?
Well, Urban Company has created a solution for times like these – free video consultation for appliance repair services.
Through this launch, Urban Company aims to empower the consumers, arming them with the right knowledge and guidance. This will enable the consumer to understand the exact issue with an accurate diagnosis and cost estimate, leading to instant resolution.
Abhinav Tyagi, senior vice president – marketing, Urban Company, said, “We, at Urban Company, always strive to use innovation and technology to deliver a far better and delightful experience to our consumers. One of the biggest issues the consumers face, whenever an appliance breaks down, is the confusion and anxiety during the whole repair process, especially if they face overruns in both time and costs versus what they had estimated.”
“We have launched a free and instant video consult service for repairs so that our senior experts, who have over 15 years of experience, can help our consumers with accurate diagnosis and correct estimates, without having to invest significant time or money. We believe this advice will help our consumers make informed decisions, whenever they need.”
The tech-enabled home services marketplace announced the launch through a TVC that depicts a very common household issue. When we call a technician to check on an appliance that is not working, he often gives you a complicated explanation. It requires several replacements and comes with a hefty bill.
While it may be warranted in some cases, consumers always tend to view it with scepticism and worry if they are being taken for a ride. The ad shows how Urban Company’s video consult can help in these situations with their expert advice.
An industry-first initiative, Urban Company believes it is a revolutionary move that can change the way the appliance repair industry operates. The consultation will be provided across India by senior experts with over 15 years of experience in the appliance repair industry.
The focus is to give control back to the consumers in the whole repair process. Sometimes, an issue can be solved by the consumers themselves with the guidance of an expert. For example, if your refrigerator is leaking, it could be something as simple as the drain cap getting blocked. And, if it is a major issue, the expert will diagnose the problem instantly and recommend a technician visit.
