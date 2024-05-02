USA Cricket names Amul as lead arm sponsor for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
USA Cricket has announce Amul, a dairy brand, as the lead arm sponsor of its men's national cricket team for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The announcement was made in the presence of Consul General of India in USA, Binaya R. Pradhan, Jayen Mehta, managing director, Amul and the USA cricket team at the consulate general of India, New York.
The ICC tournament will commence on June 1 this year with the opening match scheduled between USA and Canada in Dallas, TX. As co-hosts of this major ICC event, the USA will make its debut appearance in this global championship.
This association with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), responsible for marketing milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, signifies a significant step towards expanding and popularising cricket across the nation. Having initiated their association with international cricket back in 2011 through the Netherland's cricket team, Amul has maintained a strong bond with the sport by supporting various international teams in numerous ICC events.
Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, expressed his pleasure by stating, "We are pleased to have Amul on board as the lead arm sponsor for the upcoming and eagerly awaited ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2024. Amul's extensive track record of sponsoring cricket teams underscores its commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging sportsmanship, and uniting communities globally. Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field."
Jayen Mehta, managing director of Amul, added, “Milk is the world’s original energy drink and is consumed by sportspersons around the world. For more than 25 years Amul products like Butter, Ghee, Ice cream and Shrikhand have been consumed in USA and now we are pleased to announce the launch of Amul Fresh Milk across America. The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.”