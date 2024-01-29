Usha International and MI Emirates extend collaboration for International League T20, 2024

The month-long league is underway, featuring six teams, spanning Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.
Usha International, a consumer durables brand in India, has extended its partnership with MI Emirates for the second consecutive year, for the International League T20, 2024. The month-long league is underway, featuring six teams, spanning Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.
In 2023, Usha International extended its reach to cricket fans worldwide with its partnership with MI Emirates. This partnership further builds on the 12-year partnership between Usha International and Mumbai Indians, advancing the company’s commitment to supporting the sport of cricket worldwide.
The MI Emirates for the 2024 season is led by Nicholas Pooran and supported by a stellar cast of international cricket stars, including Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Trent Boult. Additionally, the team features promising local talent from the UAE, such as Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, and Rohan Bangash. Further bolstering the roster is Ambati Rayudu, the T20 specialist.
Commenting on the partnership, the spokesperson for Usha International said, “Building on our 12-year relationship with the Mumbai Indians, this partnership with MI Emirates for the International League T20, 2024, reflects our commitment to leverage cricket's universal appeal to promote healthy and active living. Through this synergistic union, we aim to engage with the global cricket community, sharing in the spirit of the game that transcends geographies and inspires a passion for sportsmanship”.