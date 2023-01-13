Usha ropes in as an official partner of MI Emirates

As part of their association with MI Emirates, the Usha logo will be seen on team players’ cap and helmet.
Usha announced its official partnership with MI Emirates for UAE’s premiere T-20 League 2023.
This association will further enhance alignment between players’ focus on health and fitness and Usha’s ‘Play’ ethos promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, while curating fun and unique integrated experiences consumers and audiences.
As part of their association with MI Emirates, the Usha logo will be seen on team players’ cap and helmet, as well as on home games perimeter boards – both static and animated. Usha’s static and animated images will also be displayed on the stadium’s giant screen in rotation with other partners. In India, the matches will be broadcast live on over ten Zee TV channels and on Zee5 – the broadcaster’s OTT Platform.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, head – sports initiatives and associations, Usha International, said, “With cricket taking centerstage in the UAE, the partnership reiterates our commitment to supporting and encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship in India and beyond. Our T-20 partnership began way back, and we are confident that the MI Emirates team will take our commitment to active and healthy living to the next level. We wish the MI Emirates team the very best and of course will be cheering for them to clinch the title.”
Speaking on the continued partnership, MI Emirates spokesperson said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Usha International. This step towards enduring partnership on the new front is the echo of our long-standing consistent relationship with the brand. We look forward for the successful season in UAE.”