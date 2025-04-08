Vanesa onboards Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

Vanesa, a fragrance brand, has announced Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. With this partnership, Vanesa aims to launch a collection that appeals to consumers looking for versatile and elegant fragrances.

Expressing her excitement, Kiara Advani said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be associated with Vanesa. For me, confidence is about embracing my true self, owning my strengths and vulnerabilities, and walking through life with authenticity. This is what makes working with Vanesa so special, as the brand celebrates individuality, and that’s something I truly believe in.”

Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO, Hamilton Sciences, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara Advani to the Vanesa family. Kiara embodies the essence of our brand with her elegance, charm, and relatable appeal. Her journey and personality perfectly align with Vanesa’s philosophy of celebrating individuality and modern femininity. We believe this collaboration will inspire women to embrace their individuality with confidence."