Vanish UK releases Amazon docuseries to shine a bright light on sustainable fashion

The garment care brand has partnered with the British Fashion Council to launch this endeavour.
Unilever's garment care brand Vanish has decided to fight the stains of excessive consumerism and shine a bright light on sustainable fashion in the UK. How? Through an Amazon docuseries, of course.
On February 22, 2021, Vanish revealed the Rewear Edit, a fashion shoot created entirely from clothing waste. Curated by stylist and sustainability advocate Miranda Almond, the Rewear Edit shoot took place against a backdrop of 3.5 tonnes of clothing waste. It is the same amount discarded every five minutes in the UK.
The shoot was designed to raise awareness about the nation’s throwaway mindset, a behaviour that sees 350,000 tonnes of clothing sent to landfill every year.
Cigdem Kurtulus, chief marketing and digital officer for RB UK and Ireland, said, “What we wear allows us to really express ourselves and our identities. Here, at Vanish, we know just how important the right clothes are. We launched the Rewear Edit to demonstrate the sheer potential that sits in items that we throw out without a second thought. We want to encourage the nation to look at their wardrobe in a new light.”
A study commissioned by Vanish "displayed throwaway attitudes towards fashion, with almost a third admitting to disposing of clothes when they’re bored of them, rather than because they’ve worn out. What’s more, they are often unaware of the effect of this behaviour, with clothing placing fourth after housing, transport and food items in terms of presumed impact on the environment"
So, to bring focus on sustainable fashion, Vanish has partnered with the British Fashion Council (BFC) for a three-part documentary series that is running on Amazon. Clare Press, Vogue’s first sustainability editor, is the narrator of the docuseries.
Caroline Rush, chief executive, BFC, said, “As the world turns its attention to the incredible collections at this year’s London Fashion Week, our partnership with Vanish is here to remind people of the joy of restyling and reimagining their wardrobes, and to give their clothes the lifespan they deserve. We are dedicated to working with Vanish to explore positive consumption for a more sustainable world.”
Havas London is behind the docuseries and Hungry Man’s Richard Bullock has directed it.