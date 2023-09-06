VEEBA marks 10-year milestone with new packaging for its diverse product lineup

The new packaging is designed to help consumers easily navigate VEEBA's diverse product range by creating categories for the products.
The brand VEEBA, which is expanding rapidly in India, is celebrating its 10-year journey. With a strong presence in over 700 cities in India and a diverse portfolio of more than 330 products, VEEBA has reached an impressive milestone of 1000 crore.
Guided by the leadership of Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of VEEBA, the brand's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reflecting on this milestone, Viraj Bahl stated, "As we celebrate a remarkable decade of VEEBA's journey, we reflect upon the incredible milestones that have paved our path to success. From humble beginnings to becoming an almost 1000+ crore company, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
He continued by saying that their commitment to innovation and excellence has been the driving force behind their growth, and they are continuing to enhance their product offerings by introducing new packaging. He said that this milestone is not just about numbers, but about the passion and dedication of their 2000+ member team and partners, and their unwavering support.
With over 150,000 points of sale, VEEBA has a large presence in the food industry. The brand has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spanning 500,000+ sq. ft. across two plants in Neemrana and Keshwana, Rajasthan. A team of 80+ food technologists work for the brand. The brand's R&D center in Gurgaon, housing a team of 30+ chefs and many food scientists, is responsible for driving culinary innovation.