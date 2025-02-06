Veeba partners with Celebrity MasterChef India

Veeba, a sauces and condiments brand in India, partners with Celebrity MasterChef India. This season, television actors and influencers join the show, showcasing their cooking skills. Veeba’s range of sauces and condiments will be part of Celebrity MasterChef India, helping contestants enhance their dishes in various challenges, including the Mystery Box round.

Advertisment

Premiering on SONY LIV, this season will feature a panel of judges including chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, alongside director and choreographer Farah Khan. With a lineup of contestants—Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Celebrity MasterChef India once again,” said Viraj Bahl, founder and MD, VRB Consumer Products (Veeba & Wok Tok). “Cooking is an act of love and creativity, and great taste is the reward for that effort. Our endeavour is to empower our consumers to experiment fearlessly and bring their unique flavors to life—because life tastes better with Veeba.”

Viewers can watch MasterChef India on weekdays at 8 PM on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.