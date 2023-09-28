VEGA diversifies into the mother & baby segment with the launch of VEGA Baby & Mom

The company is introducing 70+ SKUs under various categories including Baby grooming, Breastfeeding products, and others.
Vega, the hair styler appliance brand and one of the leading brands in personal and beauty care, is foraying into the mother and baby segment and announces the launch of Vega Baby & Mom.
Vega Baby & Mom will offer a diverse range of products designed to meet the unique needs of both mothers and babies. The company is launching 70+ SKUs across various categories, including breastfeeding supporting products, feeding bottles, nipples, cleaning and sterilization, hygiene, oral care, weaning, grooming, laundry care, pacifiers, and teethers.
Sharing his thoughts on this significant expansion, Sandeep Jain, director, Vega, said, At Vega, our journey has always revolved around embracing life's diverse phases. With the launch of Vega Baby & Mom, we are entering a new segment, aiming to transcend the realm of mere styling and grooming and fortify our core philosophy of care. Parenthood is a remarkable journey filled with love and joyous moments, and as your trusted care partner, we are here to support this beautiful voyage.
Emphasising Vega’s commitment with this new launch to shared parenting, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega, said, "Backed by category insights and in-depth consumer immersions, we delved into the nuances and emerging concerns of the baby care and parenting category. Our Vega Baby Care range meticulously prioritises safety, efficacy, and the well-being of little ones and moms and their needs. For instance, Vega Baby & Mom Advanced Manual Breast Pump is equipped with 7-level Pumping Pressure Adjustment ensuring suctions which is pain free and with minimal hand fatigue for a comfortable milk expression by moms. We know that parenting comes with its unique challenges, and our products are here to simplify and enhance that journey. As a brand, we take pride in being "Curated by parents and loved by babies”.
"As we enter into this big segment, we are excited to offer this remarkable range and to bring new experiences to the end consumers”, shared Parveen Tyagi, business head, Vega Baby & Mom.