VEGA diversifies into the mother & baby segment with the launch of VEGA Baby & Mom

Emphasising Vega’s commitment with this new launch to shared parenting, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega, said, "Backed by category insights and in-depth consumer immersions, we delved into the nuances and emerging concerns of the baby care and parenting category. Our Vega Baby Care range meticulously prioritises safety, efficacy, and the well-being of little ones and moms and their needs. For instance, Vega Baby & Mom Advanced Manual Breast Pump is equipped with 7-level Pumping Pressure Adjustment ensuring suctions which is pain free and with minimal hand fatigue for a comfortable milk expression by moms. We know that parenting comes with its unique challenges, and our products are here to simplify and enhance that journey. As a brand, we take pride in being "Curated by parents and loved by babies”.