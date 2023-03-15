Vega ties up with RCB Eves as official Hair Styling Partner for WPL 2023

Under the association, the players’ lead trousers will feature Vega as part of the RCB Jersey.
Vega, a Personal Care Appliances (PCA) and Beauty Care Accessories (BCA) Categories brand has announced its sports partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women’s cricket team for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the players are in for effortless styling both on and off the pitch.
Under the association, the players’ lead trousers will feature Vega as part of the RCB Jersey, during all the matches that the Bengaluru squad will play in the days and weeks to come.
Vega has been a leading player in Hair Brushes and Hair Combs for over 2 decades and has a wide range of offerings in Men’s PCA categories featuring easy-to-use, innovative and travel-friendly head-to-toe grooming and styling products.
Commenting on this strategic partnership, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega said, “Our association with RCB will enable us to propagate our shared values of supporting women cricketers to inspire others to follow their hearts and passion. This partnership is particularly special as it is the first of its kind platform for women to play bold at such an unprecedented scale. Vega is a brand synonymous with women being India’s No. 1 Hair Styler Appliance Brand and delighting millions of fans with our products already. And this collaboration will springboard our endeavour towards commitment, self-focus and self-love for all.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, head & vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are happy to be associated with Vega, a brand that has a strong presence in the target market of the WPL. We hope to build and consolidate this into a longer-term partnership.”