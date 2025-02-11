Versuni India offers customers a shot at the KBC hot seat through a contest

Versuni India has announced its latest consumer campaign in collaboration with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), celebrating the 25th anniversary of the quiz show. This unique partnership offers Philips customers an extraordinary opportunity to participate in the game show and compete for a coveted spot on the hot seat.

Advertisment

As part of the campaign, consumers purchasing Philips stand a chance to enter the fastest finger first round, with one lucky winner making it to the hot seat alongside the show's host.

This collaboration highlights Versuni’s commitment to creating meaningful and engaging experiences for its customers. By integrating with Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show deeply rooted in knowledge and aspiration, Philips not only brings consumers closer to a cultural legacy but also reinforces its dedication to enhancing everyday living through innovative and high-quality home appliances.

Any consumers that purchase a Philips product worth Rs 1500 or more online or offline will be eligible to participate in the contest. Offline shoppers also get a chance to win assured gifts through the Spin & Win feature. After successful registration, participants can opt-in for KBC and, upon invoice verification, receive a unique code to complete their entry on SonyLIV. 10 lucky consumers will be shortlisted through KBC’s selection process for the ‘Fastest Finger First’ round, bringing them one step closer to the Hot Seat.

Commenting on the launch, Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer at Versuni India Home Solutions, said, "At Versuni we strive to go beyond just delivering quality products—we aim to create meaningful experiences for our consumers. Our partnership with KBC aligns perfectly with this vision, offering customers an exciting opportunity to be part of a show that celebrates knowledge and ambition. This collaboration allows us to take engagement to the next level by integrating our products into a platform that inspires and excites millions of Indians. We are thrilled to bring this initiative to life and look forward to an enthusiastic response from our consumers."

The campaign which kicked off in the last week of January, will be live till the end of March. The contest entry period will be open until February 20, being the only available organic channel of participation in KBC post going live. The detailed terms and conditions are available on the Philips Domestic Appliances webpage. Offline shoppers taking part in the Spin the Wheel contest can win one of seven assured gifts. Prizes include a smartphone, laptop, air fryer, garment steamer, cookware set, mixer grinder, or an additional 1-year warranty.