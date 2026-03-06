Vi named as CSK's official communications partner for next 3 seasons

Telecom operator, Vi has announced an official partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the upcoming cricket League. The partnership marks a strategic brand move to deepen Vi’s cultural relevance and connect cricket fans and to create standout experiences on the back of robust connectivity. As part of the association, Vi’s logo will feature on the leading leg of the CSK uniform.

As an official sponsor, for next three years, Vi will activate partnership across digital platforms, in-stadium touchpoints and fan experiences - to bring CSK supporters and cricket fans together through a range of activities including fun on-ground activations, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities, official signed merchandise and match tickets for Vi users.

“Cricket is deeply woven into India’s social & cultural fabric, creating shared experiences that unite communities across the country. At Vi, enabling those connections is at the heart of what we do. Our partnership with Chennai Super Kings represents a powerful coming together of shared values — passion, performance, and resilience. Together, we will be bringing fans closer to the game they love, celebrating the sport and delivering seamless connectivity that enhances every moment of the cricketing journey. “said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi.

"We are delighted to welcome Vi to the Super Kings family. The association with Chennai Super Kings and Super Kings Academy reflects our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of cricketers. Vi’s strong digital reach and youth connect align perfectly with our vision of building deeper engagement with fans and aspiring players alike. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful impact both on and off the field," said KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings.