Viacom 18 named football superstars to present FIFA World Cup in India



Viacom 18, named the expert panel which will be featuring in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that will start from November 20, 2022. It will be the first time that the international football competition will be broadcasted to viewers in India by a group of Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell, and Gilberto Silva on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.