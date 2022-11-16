Viacom 18 named football superstars to present FIFA World Cup in India

The panel will be part of VISA match centre live, which will give fans the ultimate experience of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Viacom 18, named the expert panel which will be featuring in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that will start from November 20, 2022. It will be the first time that the international football competition will be broadcasted to viewers in India by a group of Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell, and Gilberto Silva on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.
JioCinema, is available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers. The matches will be live streamed on the platform and will offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.
“Viacom18 Sports has assembled football royalty to give viewers a FIFA World Cup experience like never before,” said Viacom18 sports head of content Siddharth Sharma.
“The expert’s panel line-up is a cherry on top of the offerings fans will have across all our platforms, including JioCinema, which is now available to download across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers,” he added.
The panel will also give in-depth analysis, pitch-side coverage and locker room access from the convenience of their homes.
The VISA Match Centre Live will be a fully immersive studio show customized in all five languages on Jio Cinema, with renowned legends joining for the English coverage.