Viacom18 Consumer Products launches ‘Back to School’ range, featuring kids’ favourite toons

Viacom18 Consumer Products, the licensing and merchandising arm of Viacom18, announces the launch of an all-new range of ‘Back to School’ collection. Designed to make the return to the classroom a fun and happy occasion, this range showcases beloved characters including Motu Patlu, PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Baby Shark, Miraculous, LOL Surprise, and Masha and The Bear bringing kids a step closer to their favourite toons.
Spanning across essential categories, the Back to School range is an attractive collection comprising school bags, lunch boxes, pencil boxes, water bottles and activity books, in bright colors and appealing designs.
Speaking on the launch of its all-new ‘Back to School’ range, Sachin Puntambekar, head - Viacom18 Consumer Products, said, "At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we are committed to offering innovative and engaging products that resonate with our consumers across product categories. Our ‘Back to School’ range promises to bring young fans closer to their favourite characters and make the return to school a memorable experience for kids. This year again, we've meticulously curated our latest collection of kids’ merchandise to cater to children across ages thus ensuring that every child finds joy and inspiration in our offerings.”
The launch of the new Back to School range of Viacom18 Consumer Products will be supported by a multi-screen marketing plan comprising of on-air promotions across Viacom18 network channels and JioCinema, retail store activations, influencer collaborations with mommy bloggers, and social media promotions. In addition to this, a giveaway contest on Viacom18 Consumer Product’s social media pages will award ten winners with merchandise.
Priced between Rs 50 to Rs 1299, the products will be available at kids’ stores such as Hamleys, Reliance Retail, Landmark, Toys R Us, Dmart, Vmart and Crosswords across over 1000 retail touch points nationwide. Additionally, the Back to School range will be accessible on prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, First Cry & more.