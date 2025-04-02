Victoria’s Secret debuts on Nykaa Fashion in India

Victoria’s Secret, an innerwear and beauty brand, has made its debut in Nykaa Fashion. This partnership with Nykaa Fashion provides Indian shoppers access to Victoria’s Secret’s product range, now available for purchase on Nykaa Fashion’s website and mobile app.

The lingerie and sleepwear collection includes lace lingerie sets and everyday essentials. The sleepwear line features robes, pajama sets, and loungewear. The athleisure collection offers leggings, sports bras, tank tops, and sweatshirts made with breathable, flexible fabric for comfort during workouts or daily activities.

Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, and head of owned brands said, "We are excited to embark on a new chapter with the iconic Victoria’s Secret, now joining the Nykaa Fashion family. This collaboration isn’t just about bringing a globally renowned brand to India – it’s about reshaping how our consumers experience fashion. At Nykaa Fashion, we’ve always believed in offering more than just products; we’re dedicated to curating experiences that inspire and resonate with the evolving aspirations of our community. By welcoming Victoria’s Secret into our portfolio, we’re not just providing access to world-class style, we’re empowering individuals to boldly express their unique identities and setting a new standard for elegance and innovation in the Indian fashion landscape."

Apparel Group, exclusive partner for Victoria's Secret in India, is committed to bring global fashion to India. Commenting on the same, Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India expressed, “Our collaboration with Nykaa Fashion to expand Victoria's Secret in India marks a strategic step in solidifying our position in the Indian fashion market. Through this partnership, we aim to connect with a broader audience and serve the fashion-forward generation, all while staying committed to our core principles of quality, style, and innovation.”