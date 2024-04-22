VIDA V1 partners with TCS WORLD 10K BENGALURU as its electric two-wheeler partner for the 2024 event

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The VIDA V1 will serve as the official electric scooter for the event, covering all official requirements.
Reiterating its commitment towards sustainability, VIDA, powered by Hero, the mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp – has collaborated with pioneers of the distance running movement in India Procam International as the Electric Two-wheeler Partner for the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru.
The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28 April 2024. This collaboration is yet another step by both companies towards promoting sustainable mobility and encouraging individuals to embrace clean transportation solutions.
As part of the partnership, VIDA is set to curate an experiential journey for the participants through various touchpoints and activations. From pre-race festivities to post-run celebrations, runners will be able to engage with VIDA throughout the event.
Progress Parade - A convoy of VIDA V1 electric scooters will be at the start line of the “Majja Run” of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. The VIDA V1 scooters, will take the lead and set the stage for the runners as they embark on their run. The VIDA V1 convoy will feature customers who have opted for clean mobility through VIDA V1 and real-life change makers who are bringing a transformation through their efforts. This convoy of change makers serves as proof that change begins with the action of a single person.
Official Electric Scooter – The VIDA V1 is the official electric scooter of the World’s Premier 10K and the VIDA V1 will be used for all official requirements during the event.
Launched in 2022, VIDA embodies Hero MotoCorp’s vision to "Be the Future of Mobility", with a focus on creating a world for future generations. Hero MotoCorp is one of the corporate promoters of multiple sports. Through VIDA, this is the company’s first foray into the world of distance running.
On the association, Swadesh Srivastava, CBO– emerging mobility business unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “At VIDA, we believe in empowering individuals to make choices that promote sustainability and contribute towards a greener, healthier planet. Just as EVs promote a healthy planet, running is a healthy lifestyle choice too. Thus, we are delighted to be associated with TCS World 10K, Bengaluru, and put spotlight on the importance of sustainable mobility and wholesome choices. VIDA is committed to fostering a brighter future through our innovative products and services that offer convenience and efficiency. Our aim is to inspire participants to make environmentally conscious choices. Together, we can drive meaningful change and create a more sustainable world for generations to come.”
Speaking about the association, Vivek Singh, joint MD, Procam International, said “We are pleased to welcome VIDA on board as the Electric Two-wheeler Partner. Procam is committed to building partnerships that will enhance the race experience as well as contribute to the larger societal narrative. With Bengaluru emerging as a hub for electric mobility, this strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the local market, leveraging the city's ever-growing affinity towards eco-friendly transportation solutions and delivering a green-conscious race.”
VIDA is present in over 100 cities across India and will commence operations in Europe in FY’25. Its maiden offerings are the VIDA V1 Pro and the VIDA V1 Plus electric scooters. The V1 Pro comes equipped with the best-in-class combination of performance (0-40 in 3.2 secs), a no-compromise real-world range of 110 Km and a top speed of 80 km/h. Demonstrating cutting-edge technology, the VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. This electric scooter is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go.
Procam International and its running events have been a testament to the power of this sport and what can be achieved when objectives are purpose-driven, passion-led and fuelled by the belief, to bring about a change in society for good. Over the years, TCS World 10K Bengaluru has changed the social, health & fitness paradigm in this country. Furthermore, the event has undertaken various green initiatives i.e. being a 100% waste-managed race, the Madiwala Lake Urban Forest, and Cubbon Park Rejuvenation Project among others.
TCS World 10K Bengaluru is a World Athletics Gold Label Race and this edition will see a record number of participation from over 30,000 runners from across the globe.