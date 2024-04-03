Vidya Balan named the brand ambassador for Sleepfresh Mattress

Commenting on the collaboration, Vidya Balan says, "Just like the movie scripts I choose, I am very particular about the brands I collaborate with. It is always quality over quantity for me. I'm excited to be associated with Sleepfresh Mattress, a brand that aligns perfectly with my belief in the transformative power of quality sleep. After the hectic shoots and travel; a good night's rest is essential for my physical and mental well-being, and I truly believe that sleep is your angel…so I'm passionate about encouraging people to invest in their sleep quality. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep. I look forward to partnering with Sleepfresh to spread awareness about the importance of choosing the right mattress and achieving the restorative sleep we all deserve."