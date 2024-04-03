Vidya Balan named the brand ambassador for Sleepfresh Mattress

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration will leverage the actor's popularity and influence to champion the importance of quality sleep.
Sleepfresh Mattress, a mattress manufacturer company, has announced a partnership with Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. The collaboration will leverage the actor's popularity and influence to champion the importance of quality sleep and elevate brand awareness nationwide.
Raunak Agarwal, executive director, Raunak Coirs Limited, the parent company of Sleepfresh Mattress, states, "We are delighted to welcome Vidya Balan to the Raunak family as our brand ambassador. Vidya's dedication to excellence, combined with her grace and charisma, perfectly embodies the values we hold dear at Sleepfresh. We believe that her involvement will be instrumental in establishing Sleepfresh as the preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking exceptional comfort and quality sleep experiences. And, when two bankable brands collaborate magic happens.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Vidya Balan says, "Just like the movie scripts I choose, I am very particular about the brands I collaborate with. It is always quality over quantity for me. I'm excited to be associated with Sleepfresh Mattress, a brand that aligns perfectly with my belief in the transformative power of quality sleep. After the hectic shoots and travel; a good night's rest is essential for my physical and mental well-being, and I truly believe that sleep is your angel…so I'm passionate about encouraging people to invest in their sleep quality. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep. I look forward to partnering with Sleepfresh to spread awareness about the importance of choosing the right mattress and achieving the restorative sleep we all deserve."