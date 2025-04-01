Vijay Sales ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassador

Vijay Sales, an electronics retail chain, has partnered with South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda as part of its expansion strategy in the South Indian market.

The partnership helps in expanding its footprint in South Indian markets, leveraging Vijay Deverakonda's popularity and strong connect with young consumers across Telugu-speaking states and beyond.

"This collaboration is more than just a brand endorsement; it's a strategic vision to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and aspirational lifestyle," said Nilesh Gupta, director of Vijay Sales. "Vijay Deverakonda represents the perfect confluence of youth, innovation, and authentic connectivity. Our partnership is designed to create a unique ecosystem where technology meets lifestyle, where every consumer feels empowered to choose the best electronic products that complement their dynamic lives. This partnership is about creating a narrative that goes beyond transactions and builds a lasting connection with our customers."

The collaboration will encompass a 360-degree marketing approach, including digital campaigns, in-store experiences, exclusive product lines, and targeted marketing initiatives that highlight Vijay Sales' extensive range of electronic products.

Vijay Sales plans to leverage Deverakonda's social media following, which spans millions of followers across platforms, to create innovative digital narratives that showcase the brand's product range and technological innovations. The actor will be actively involved in product launches, digital campaigns, and special customer engagement programs.

"Technology is the great equaliser," the Vijay Deverakonda stated, "and through this partnership with Vijay Sales, I'm excited to help bring the best technological solutions to consumers across South India."