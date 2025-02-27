Vikram Solar partners with Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025

Vikram Solar announced its partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the Indian T20 Premier League. As the official Clean Energy Advocate of KKR, Vikram Solar aims to harness the sport’s unparalleled influence to drive awareness towards a sustainable future.

As part of the collaboration, the Vikram Solar logo will appear on the KKR team jersey, promoting solar energy. Vikram Solar aims to use KKR’s platform to raise awareness about renewable energy and encourage wider adoption.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar shared, "As Vikram Solar steps into the twentieth year of pioneering innovation in the renewable energy sector, we are proud to partner with Kolkata Knight Riders—a team that embodies passion, resilience, and excellence, values that resonate deeply with us. As a homegrown brand with strong roots in Kolkata, this collaboration presents a powerful opportunity to drive greater awareness and accelerate the adoption of solar energy across India. Through this association, we aim to inspire a shift toward solar adoption, empowering individuals and businesses to be part of a greener, more sustainable future."

Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "At Kolkata Knight Riders, we believe in the power of sports to drive meaningful change, and our partnership with Vikram Solar for the upcoming season is a step in that direction. Cricket has an unparalleled ability to connect with millions, and through this collaboration, we aim to inspire greater awareness about sustainable energy solutions and practices. This partnership is not just about the game—it’s about leveraging our collective influence to encourage positive environmental impact and champion a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Kolkata Knight Riders will start their 2025 Indian T20 Premier League season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22 at 7:30 PM IST.