Vim expands its portfolio into the vessel cleaning segment with a new Vim Shudhham

Based on this insight and its commitment to bringing consumer-focused innovations and superior product range, Vim has chosen to extend its portfolio and category expertise with Vim Shudhham. This easy, one-stop solution range includes Vim Shudhham Gel and Vim Shudhham Spray, which aid easy application to ensure the product reaches every nook and cranny of vessels to give them a perfect shine. In addition, the product contains the power of tamarind extracts and sandalwood for a soothing fragrance.