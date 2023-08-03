Vim expands its portfolio into the vessel cleaning segment with a new Vim Shudhham

Vim, announces its foray into the brass and copper vessel cleaning segment with the launch of Vim Shudhham.
Ensuring the sheen and cleanliness of many vessels in our household, especially those made of brass and copper requires dedicated effort to remove the remnants of dust, grime, smoke from agarbattis, diyas, etc. Although the challenge of cleaning these vessels is singular, the solutions offered in the market are scattered, including various home remedies.
Based on this insight and its commitment to bringing consumer-focused innovations and superior product range, Vim has chosen to extend its portfolio and category expertise with Vim Shudhham. This easy, one-stop solution range includes Vim Shudhham Gel and Vim Shudhham Spray, which aid easy application to ensure the product reaches every nook and cranny of vessels to give them a perfect shine. In addition, the product contains the power of tamarind extracts and sandalwood for a soothing fragrance.
Commenting on the launch, Deepak Subramanian, executive director – home care, said, “Over the last three decades, Vim has been at the forefront in identifying relevant need gaps and offering high-performance solutions. With our new launch, Vim Shudhham, we now have extended our portfolio beyond kitchen. Shudhham is an all-inclusive solution for vessels made of brass and copper.”
The Vim Shudhham range is suitable for all vessels and idols made of brass and copper. In the first phase, the product has been made available for purchase through E-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Big Basket, Zepto & Instamart. Vim Shudhham comes in two variants – Gel and Spray in 100ml gel ( INR60/-), 250ml gel (INR 150/-), and 450ml spray (INR349/-).