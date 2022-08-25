Vim recognized as one of the ‘World’s fastest growing brand of the decade’ by Kantar

Recognition by Kantar at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 as well as Kantar Global’s Creative Effectiveness Award for its purpose film in the ‘Un-stereotype’ category.
Vim, one of the leading brands at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has been a pioneer in the dishwashing category in India. The branded added a new feather in its hat by making it to Kantar’s ‘Brands of the Decade’ list at the Cannes Festival of Creativity 2022. The list included various brands that saw the highest growth in their respective categories over a decade!
Vim’s journey was recognized at Cannes amongst several global brands and was one of the only two, out of the fifty biggest brands, which had consistently grown every year of the past decade. The brand grew at almost double the total branded market’s growth rate, over a decade in consumer franchise.
Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Subramanian, executive director- Homecare, HUL said “Vim has continued its journey of being a pioneer in the dishwashing space. Through its versatile products, Vim has cut across all socio-economic and geographic barriers of India to make our consumers’ life easy. We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition at Cannes Festival 2022. The journey has been possible due to the brand’s undistracted focus on providing superior and best-value dishwashing products to its consumers. We have also tried to address the social discomforts that exists around dishwashing and chores in our society through our ad films. We will continue to grow through continuous innovation, strong distribution and a purpose led strategy.”
Vim was the first brand in the 90s to pioneer the dishwash bar concept and help consumers upgrade from powder to bar. Over the last four years, Vim has grown at a CAGR of ~ 15%, growing the brand’s penetration with almost 85Mn households added. Vim is now an undisputed market leader in this segment. This journey has been possible with the brand’s focus on product superiority combined with providing the best value for the consumers.
Benjamin Cawthray, Brand Footprint Champion at Kantar said “The FMCG industry has shown itself to be incredibly resilient: delivering consistent growth over the last decade. However, with ten years of Brand Footprint we have seen that consistent growth is very hard to achieve for individual brands. From the Top 50 most chosen global brands, Vim is one of only two that have grown in each of the ten years we have produced this report. Vim’s success has come through the introduction of new formats and its focus on emerging markets, particularly India which continued its growing importance to the top 50 global brands, representing 23% of purchases in 2021, up from 21% in 2020.”
Kantar India's Creative Effectiveness Awards
Double hatting on this success, Vim has pushed the boundaries not just in terms of innovative products but also in changing age-old beliefs and breaking gender stereotypes around dishwashing and chores. Vim won the 'Un-stereotype' category award at Kantar's Creative Effectiveness Awards 2022 for its recent ad film on ‘Arranged marriage’. The film celebrated gender progressiveness which got Vim the winning title as an outstanding performer in the ‘Un-stereotype’ segment, amongst 350 shortlisted television ads tested in India. Kantar’s collaboration with the Unstereotype Alliance has led to the development of the Unstereotype metric (UM) which Kantar now includes as a measure of gender portrayal in advertising as an integral part of its communication solutions.