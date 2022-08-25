Vim recognized as one of the ‘World’s fastest growing brand of the decade’ by Kantar

Benjamin Cawthray, Brand Footprint Champion at Kantar said “The FMCG industry has shown itself to be incredibly resilient: delivering consistent growth over the last decade. However, with ten years of Brand Footprint we have seen that consistent growth is very hard to achieve for individual brands. From the Top 50 most chosen global brands, Vim is one of only two that have grown in each of the ten years we have produced this report. Vim’s success has come through the introduction of new formats and its focus on emerging markets, particularly India which continued its growing importance to the top 50 global brands, representing 23% of purchases in 2021, up from 21% in 2020.”