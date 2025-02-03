Vim’s new floor cleaner practically sells itself

In December 2024, Hindustan Unilever’s Vim expanded its legacy beyond dish care by foraying into the floor cleaning category with the launch of Vim UltraPro Floor Cleaner. A household name in dishwashing for decades, Vim now aims to extend its expertise to home hygiene with the introduction of its ultrapro technology, designed to provide superior stain removal and long-lasting freshness.

In India's highly competitive floor cleaner market, Vim faces contends with well-established brands such as Lizol, Dettol, and Harpic, all known for their strong consumer trust and proven efficacy.

To carve a niche for itself, Vim has introduced a distinctive approach to engage shoppers and build awareness.

The brand has launched a cutting-edge tech-driven Point of Sale (POS) experience to engage consumers as it enters the market. This interactive retail display, first spotted at Reliance Smart Store in Bengaluru, integrates motion sensors that detect shoppers and activate an engaging product presentation.

A focused spotlight illuminates the Vim floor cleaner, followed by a voiceover that says, "New Vim floor cleaner. Use me and remove tough floor stains 100%." Elevating the shopping experience, a robotic floor cleaner reaches out to the customer, providing an engaging opportunity for product interaction before adding it to the shopping basket.

The product is available in three fragrance variants—Sparkling Lemon, French Lavender with Sage, and Refreshing Lemongrass with Salt. To reinforce its performance and long-lasting fragrance, HUL has unveiled a new campaign titled Thodi Aur Party, positioning Vim UltraPro as the ultimate solution for spotless floors.

The strategy is similar to when iD Fresh Food installed voice-enabled POS systems exclusively for its coffee category in select supermarkets in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The brand offers a diverse product range, spanning dosa-idli-vada batter, breads such as paratha and roti, and dairy products like paneer and curd. It has used the 'Bay-Breaker' exclusively for its coffee products, as they are the only items stored in ambient conditions.