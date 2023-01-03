Vinod Cookware to be associate sponsor for the new season of MasterChef India

With this deal, the brand will take up multiple advertising slots between a segments of the show.
Vinod Cookware, a household name in Indian kitchens is partnering with the cooking show MasterChef India as their associate sponsor.
For the new season, MasterChef India is set to bring fame to India's most seasoned home chefs, as they cook incredibly challenging and creative dishes in Vinod Cookware’s.
As part of the associate sponsorship, the home cooks will use Vinod Cookware for creating their masterful dishes to win the judges over. The show will also feature a complete rack branded and stocked with Vinod Cookware’s superlative products.
Highlighting their cutting-edge technology, products such as Vinod’s Platinum, Hanos, Zest Inducto, Hard Anodised, Stainless-Steel Cookware, Europa, and Outer-Lid Pressure Cookers will be showcased throughout the reality show.
With that, the brand will take up multiple advertising slots between segments as part of the deal. The premium cookware company is focusing on strengthening its brand equity while gaining a favorable spotlight from its audience.
Sunil Agarwal, director, Vinod Cookware commented on tis and said, “Vinod Intelligent Cookware has always advocated for hassle-free but excellent cooking. With the new season of MasterChef India, this message will reach our potential target audiences loud and clear, nationwide. Our brand’s expertise is rooted in a deep understanding of the diverse cuisines & cultures that are ingrained in us, making it the perfect pick for both modern & conventional Indian kitchens. Having utilized some leading GEC shows for advertising, partnering with MasterChef India to establish our prominent national presence felt like the right next step. We believe this collaboration will facilitate us to make the act of cooking feel less like a task and get more people excited about it”.
Sandeep Mehrotra, head – ad sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India | Culver Max Entertainment shares, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, feel very proud to associate with brands that resonate with our shows. With MasterChef India, we are sure brand Vinod Cookware will attract the right target audience. MasterChef India that is all set to premiere starting 2nd January at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV, we feel proud to learn that brands are excited about the show. We’ve also witnessed good traction across categories. This is our first association with Vinod Cookware, and I am sure together we will scout for extended associations as it will enable us to deliver the right message and bring out the core brand values to our trusted brand partners.”
In the spirit of this associate sponsorship, the brand will furthermore be celebrating the special launch of its “MasterChef Range” of products.