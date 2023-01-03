Vinod Cookware to be associate sponsor for the new season of MasterChef India

Sandeep Mehrotra, head – ad sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India | Culver Max Entertainment shares, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, feel very proud to associate with brands that resonate with our shows. With MasterChef India, we are sure brand Vinod Cookware will attract the right target audience. MasterChef India that is all set to premiere starting 2nd January at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV, we feel proud to learn that brands are excited about the show. We’ve also witnessed good traction across categories. This is our first association with Vinod Cookware, and I am sure together we will scout for extended associations as it will enable us to deliver the right message and bring out the core brand values to our trusted brand partners.”