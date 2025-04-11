Virat Kohli parts ways with Puma, concludes Rs. 110 cr deal after 8 years

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has ended his long-standing association with Puma, concluding an eight-year endorsement deal reportedly worth Rs. 110 crore, as reported by Mint. As mentioned in the report, Kohli is now backing Agilitas Sports, a homegrown athleisure brand, where he comes on board as both investor and brand ambassador.

"Agilitas was founded in 2023 by former Puma India and South-East Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly. The company makes and retails sportswear goods in India and abroad. Last year, Agilitas acquired long-term licence rights for Italian sports brand Lotto in India, Australia, and South Africa.", according to the report.

Virat Kohli signed with Puma in 2017 in what was then a landmark deal in Indian sports marketing, a first for an Indian athlete. During the partnership, he led several major campaigns and launched the One8 line, which played a key role in expanding Puma’s presence in the Indian sportswear market.

