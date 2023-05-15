Virat Kohli expands one8 by launching a new app

Tom Liljefors, CEO of Trion said, "As a technology company, we are proud to partner with one8 to develop its first ever fitness app, which represents the future of digital fitness solutions. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an app that provides a truly unique workout experience that is both fun and effective. With Virat's guidance and expertise, we have been able to deliver a product that will engage fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The launch of the one8 Fitness app marks a significant milestone for Trion and a big step forward in our vision of making high- quality fitness guidance more accessible and dynamic. And this is just the beginning, there’s much more to come!