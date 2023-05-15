Virat Kohli expands one8 by launching a new app

The one8 Fitness app has been designed keeping in mind the needs of fitness enthusiasts who want to train anywhere, anytime.
Virat Kohli, in partnership with Trion, has launched one8 Fitness app, which aims to transform and revolutionize the fitness industry by offering personalized workout programs and supporting users to achieve their fitness goals. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.
The one8 Fitness app has been designed keeping in mind the needs of fitness enthusiasts who want to train anywhere, anytime. The app features personalized workout programs that adapt to the user's fitness level and personal preferences and is designed to accommodate those new to fitness as well as those with advanced training backgrounds. Capable of creating more than 1 billion unique workout combinations, the app offers immense variation and provides a fun and highly progressive experience. With support for a wide range of training types, ranging from strength to mobility and athletic performance, the app effectively enables users to take their fitness game to the next level at the gym, at home or wherever they are.
The one8 Fitness app also offers an exciting and unique feature that sets it apart from other fitness apps - the motivation from Virat Kohli himself. Through the app, users have the opportunity to get motivational messages whilst training and access exclusive content of Virat and his passion for fitness. The app also offers special discounts from one8 and its partner brands including Puma, one8 Commune, one8 Select, Hyperice and Ocean Beverages, making it a complete fitness solution for users.
Speaking on the launch, Virat Kohli said, "I have always been passionate about fitness and have personally experienced the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. With the one8 Fitness app, I aim to provide a platform that encourages people to make fitness a part of their daily routine. The app's smart backend system creates personalized workout plans that caters to users' individual needs, making fitness more accessible to everyone."
"We are excited to expand our portfolio of innovative products and services with the launch of the one8 Fitness app. With Virat Kohli onboard, we aim to revolutionize the fitness industry and provide users with a personalized fitness experience. We believe the app has the potential to disrupt the market and become the go-to fitness app for millions of users worldwide." - Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport.
Tom Liljefors, CEO of Trion said, "As a technology company, we are proud to partner with one8 to develop its first ever fitness app, which represents the future of digital fitness solutions. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an app that provides a truly unique workout experience that is both fun and effective. With Virat's guidance and expertise, we have been able to deliver a product that will engage fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The launch of the one8 Fitness app marks a significant milestone for Trion and a big step forward in our vision of making high- quality fitness guidance more accessible and dynamic. And this is just the beginning, there’s much more to come!
The monthly subscription for the one8 Fitness app starts from as low as 199/- INR, making it affordable for everyone. Download the app today and take your fitness game to the next level.