vivo collaborates with BrandMusiq to create new sonic identity

vivo took a step to enhance its customer experience and brand identity by partnering with BrandMusiq, a global sonic branding agency. This partnership has allowed vivo to create a comprehensive Sonic Identity System that is unique to the brand and instantly recognizable. This system includes the ‘MOGOSCAPE® (Sonic palette), a MOGO® (Musical LOGO), and a Mini-MOGO® (confirmation sound/alert), which all work together to encapsulate the essence of vivo’s brand purpose, ‘Live the Joy.’ This system is already integrated into all brand communication, including TVCs and digital content, ensuring an instant and unmistakable association for vivo.