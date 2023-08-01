vivo enunciates its brand purpose in its latest campaign

Conceptualised by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.