Vivo India crowdsources new 'Make in India' logo, to print it on all its devices

The winner was picked from over 3000 entries and will receive Rs 5 lakh as prize money and for the rights of the logo.
Vivo has announced Rahul Patel, a design enthusiast from Mumbai, as the winner of its ‘Make in India’ logo contest.
The smartphone major had announced the contest last year and picked the winner from more than 3000 entries received pan India. Patel will receive Rs 5 lakh as prize money and for the rights of the logo. Additionally, ten runner-up winners will receive vivo devices.
The winning design was crowdsourced on Talenthouse India (A Division of Reliance Entertainment) and vivo will print it on all its devices including the recently launched V19.
In the press release, the brand says, "This logo reestablishes the firm’s commitment to stay invested in the country and also reiterates that every vivo device sold in India is made in India."
Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “It is a moment of delight for us to announce the winners of ‘Make in India’ logo contest. It was great to see participants unleash their creativity and share so many wonderful designs. I congratulate Rahul for winning the contest as his design was a perfect blend of all elements that represent India that were strategically placed into a gear mechanism. Ingenious!”
“We, at vivo India, have been aligned to the 'Make in India’ initiative since the beginning. The new logo design that will be printed on the box of all our upcoming devices reiterates our commitment to make India a manufacturing hub and reinstates our mission of being an internationally local organization”, he added.
“We are happy to collaborate with vivo on this Creative Initiative and we support their Make In India focus. This campaign involved artists across India and this truly reflects the diversity of our nation. Nitin Lakhotia, SVP - Business, Talenthouse India (A Division of Reliance Entertainment)
The smartphone brand also said, Supporting Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative, ... recently announced an additional investment of INR 3,500 crore in its upcoming manufacturing facility. The brand’s total investment In India for manufacturing devices will be at INR 7,500 crore. As part of its absolute commitment to the Indian market, all devices that are sold in India are manufactured in India."
The announcement comes at an opportune time after PM Modi made a call to action during his address to the nation of preference for locally made goods which led to may brands extolling how local (swadeshi) they are...