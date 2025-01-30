vivo mobile phones now available on Zepto

Zepto, a quick commerce platform, is expanding its electronics category with a broad selection of mobile phones starting January 25. This initiative is part of Zepto's ongoing strategy to enhance its product offerings and provide users with an even wider selection of mobile technology. As part of this expansion, Zepto will feature the latest models from vivo India.

"At Zepto, our Sellers are committed to providing our users with quick, reliable, and affordable solutions for their everyday needs. I thank our sellers for enabling a larger selection of smartphones to our platform which further support this goal," said Abhimanyu Singh, business head, electronics, Zepto. "We are excited to collaborate with vivo India and our sellers to bring the latest mobile technology directly to our users in a fast, convenient, and seamless way."

Pankaj Gandhi, head, online business, vivo Mobile India "vivo India has always been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge smartphones that enhance the lives of our customers. Our collaboration with Zepto reflects our shared commitment to making the latest mobile technology easily accessible and available at the fingertips of users. This partnership will ensure that vivo customers across India can enjoy the convenience of purchasing our products through Zepto’s fast and efficient platform."

Zepto will feature a range of devices starting at just Rs 5,999 inclusive of taxes. Additionally, an exclusive ICICI Bank promotion is offering a flat 5% off (up to Rs 5,000*) on mobile purchases over Rs 5,000. This limited-time offer is live till January 31, 2025.