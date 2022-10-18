vivo's Diwali campaign is all about bringing families together

Speaking to afaqs!, Yogendra Sriramula, head, brand strategy, vivo India, says that the company wants to create a world of joy through superior, yet simplified technology.
Smartphone brand vivo has rolled out a Diwali campaign, titled #TogetherWithJoy, conceptualised by FCB India. The digital campaign focuses on the festive season and conveys the message of celebration of togetherness during the festival.
The ad starts with an elderly man talking to his family over a video call. He is sad about not being able to meet his family on the occasion of Diwali. The film ends on a happy note - he finally understands the situation and decides to meet his family, instead.
Music director Vinay Jaiswal and playback singer Javed Ali have together curated the ad's lyrics and background score.
Speaking about the insight behind the ad, Yogendra Sriramula, head, brand strategy, vivo India, says, "vivo wants to create a world of joy through superior, yet simplified technology. We believe that technology exists for a purpose, and that purpose is to help people connect with each other."
With the use of vivo's camera feature, the brand is trying to communicate the festive joy of togetherness. Through this campaign, vivo's camera is able to bring the expression of feelings and emotions between different members of the family, and resolve any miscommunication.
"Since vivo stands for camera and design, even in this campaign, the camera is at the centre of communication. The grandfather realises how much his family respects him, because of the camera feature of vivo x80 series (shown in the ad)."
There are four aspects of the campaign - brand communication, 'vivographers' (a community of photographers who work very closely with the brand), influencer/celebrity reach, and user engagement.
vivo has tied up with three celebrity couples - Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan; Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza; and Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar for social media promotions.
"Looking at the trends over the past few months, we have see that the camera, design and 5G are important for the consumers today. These three aspects will be quite active over the coming months," Sriramula mentions.
To demonstrate innovation in smartphone technologies, like 5G, imaging and design, vivo recently announced its first-ever technology day 2022. "Through our tech day, we are trying to demonstrate a slew of unique user-centric innovations around optimising power consumption, antenna technologies and multi-sim capabilities," adds Sriramula.