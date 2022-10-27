VMLY&R India conceptualises Pearson’s PTE campaign “PTE Kar, Befikar“

Nikita Parmar, creative director - VMLY&R India says, “The aim is to make PTE synonymous with being stress-free, so we thought what is it that resonates with ‘Befikar,’ and the whistle tune was born. We tend to whistle when we are at our relaxed best. PTE’s signature tune will remind and assure people to appear worry-free for the test and pursue their dreams.”

The campaign throws light on the dream that studying or moving Abroad is exciting & full of possibilities and was executed with the Befikar vibes across digital/social platforms with music created by multi-Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej.

Rachel Exton, vice president, marketing, English Learning said, "We want to talk to our customers in their language, in a way that embraces their cultures, acknowledges their challenges, and truly reflects their journeys. This has been the genesis of our new marketing campaign - 'PTE Kar Befikar'."