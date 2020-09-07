Vodafone-Idea to go to market with 'Vi' brand

“This is an important next step to launch our new unified business under a new unified brand, Vi. Back in 2018, the combination of Vodafone India and Idea created the new champion for the government’s vision of Digital India. As the integration of the two businesses is now complete, it’s time for a fresh start. That’s why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone India and Idea. Vi's focus will be to deliver to citizens and businesses in India a superior network experience, better customer service and leading products and services.“ said Nick Read, CEO - Vodafone Group Plc.