Voltas Beko launches ‘Factory of Happiness’ campaign

The campaign features influencers visiting a manufacturing unit to see 'behind-the-scenes' operations of Voltas Beko.
Voltas Beko, a JV between Voltas and Europe’s free-standing consumer durables company, Arçelik, has announced its ‘Factory of Happiness’ campaign, an initiative aimed at redefining brand engagement and building trust among consumers. The campaign successfully captures the reaction of influencers as they walk through the ‘Factory of Happiness’.
As a brand that believes in transparency, Voltas invited a group of lifestyle, technology and food influencers to its manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat to observe its processes first-hand. These influencers served as bridges between the brand and real consumers, paving the way for a new era of customer centricity and trust.
Inside the factory, the influencers witnessing the creation of home appliances from scratch. They were impressed with the workforce which consists of 70% of women, happily working in the factory. Through the campaign, they got a chance to witness first-hand the creation of a wide range of consumer durable products including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and microwaves.
The campaign displayed the futuristic range in a manner that resonates with ‘Make in India’ initiative of Voltas Beko.
Commenting on the initiative, Prasenjit Basu, CMO and head of marketing, Voltas Beko, said, “Consumers today seek authenticity and a genuine connection with the brands they trust. Influencers have become a bridge between consumers and the products they choose to invite into their lives. Our aim was to provide them with an immersive experience within our state-of-the-art facility with full transparency so that it builds trust for the brand and its products. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to redefine brand engagement, establishing us as a trusted partner in delivering everyday delight to our valued customers.”