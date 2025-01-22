Volvo partners with World Pickleball League as luxury mobility partner

Volvo Car India has announced its partnership with World Pickleball League (WPBL) as the official luxury mobility partner. The WPBL, conceptualised and created by Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, aims to be a premier sporting and entertainment property that captivates audiences across demographics.

Advertisment

The league will feature six teams competing in 48 matches over 10 days, alongside performances from some of India's most celebrated artists.

Gaurav Natekar expressed his excitement, saying, "We are extremely proud to welcome Volvo Car India to the WPBL family. This partnership is a strong testament to the league’s wide appeal. The promise of high-octane action backed by entertainment makes the WPBL appealing to brands across the board."

Jyoti Malhotra, MD- Volvo Car India said, “We are stoked to be the Luxury Mobility Partners for the much-awaited WPBL. I am confident that the WPBL will not only captivate Indian audiences but also contribute significantly to the growth and popularity of this dynamic sport in the country. For Volvo Cars, this is a unique platform to connect with discerning individuals who appreciate the blend of performance, luxury, and a passion for life.”

The inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League kicks off on January 24. Tickets for the games are available on Swiggy Scenes, and fans across the country can catch all the action live on FanCode.