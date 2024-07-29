VOX India is the associate gold sponsor of India vs. Sri Lanka series 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
VOX India unveils its participation as the associate gold sponsor for the upcoming cricket showdown between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled from July 27 to August 7, 2024. This strategic partnership represents a pivotal moment for VOX India, blending its commitment to transforming living environments with the chance to connect with countless cricket enthusiasts throughout the Indian subcontinent. VOX India’s logo will adorn the mid-wicket pitch mat, promising brand visibility throughout the tournament.
Upul Nawaratne Bandara, head of marketing at Sri Lanka Cricket, added, “We're deeply appreciative of VOX India's partnership in this series. This alliance, much like cricket itself, exemplifies strength, endurance, and excellence - qualities that resonate both on the pitch and in the building structures.”
Speaking on this exciting partnership, Varun Poddar, founder of VOX India, said, "VOX India is proud to step up to the crease as the Associate Gold Sponsor for the 2024 India vs. Sri Lanka cricket series. This partnership bowls us a perfect opportunity to engage with passionate cricket fans and elevate our brand presence. Cricket relies on a solid pitch and top-notch equipment, much like how VOX India provides the bedrock of construction excellence through our cutting-edge building materials. Our alliance with this cherished sport mirrors our dedication to robustness, longevity, and superior performance—attributes that shine both in cricket stadiums and the edifices we help construct. We're set to hit a six with this sponsorship, cementing our position in the hearts of cricket aficionados and construction professionals alike."
The collaboration underscores VOX India's commitment to advancing athletics and unveils fresh corporate social responsibility programs focused on societal progress and eco-friendly practices, mirroring the firm's goal of fostering constructive transformation beyond its primary operations. The cricket showdown between India and Sri Lanka kicks off with an exhilarating trio of T20 matches commencing July 27, succeeded by a three-game ODI series starting August 2. Cricket enthusiasts can tune into the Sony Sports Network for live coverage, where VOX India's logo will enjoy visibility throughout the tournament.