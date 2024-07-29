VOX India is the associate gold sponsor of India vs. Sri Lanka series 2024

Speaking on this exciting partnership, Varun Poddar, founder of VOX India, said, "VOX India is proud to step up to the crease as the Associate Gold Sponsor for the 2024 India vs. Sri Lanka cricket series. This partnership bowls us a perfect opportunity to engage with passionate cricket fans and elevate our brand presence. Cricket relies on a solid pitch and top-notch equipment, much like how VOX India provides the bedrock of construction excellence through our cutting-edge building materials. Our alliance with this cherished sport mirrors our dedication to robustness, longevity, and superior performance—attributes that shine both in cricket stadiums and the edifices we help construct. We're set to hit a six with this sponsorship, cementing our position in the hearts of cricket aficionados and construction professionals alike."