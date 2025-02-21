Vura announces Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Vura Bau-Chemie LLP, a construction chemical brand, announced Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain, as its new brand ambassador and mentor. This partnership enables the brand to enter the construction chemical market.

Sourav Ganguly expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to be associated with Vura, a company that combines cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to innovation and excellence. Building something that lasts, whether in cricket or in life, requires vision and teamwork. I believe Vura’s approach to growth, driven by their focus on innovation and core human values, aligns perfectly with my own principles. I’m excited to support their mission of building better, together.”

Minesh Chaudhari, CEO of Vura, shared his excitement about the partnership as well, adding, “We are honoured to have our own Dada - Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. His leadership, commitment to excellence, and integrity make him the ideal representative of our values. At Vura Bau-Chemie, we are driven by a vision to create a legacy for the generations to come. Our innovative products are always backed by a detailed research and development process. To achieve excellence, we do invest considerably in R&D for innovative and result oriented products in the building material and construction chemical industry. Our few products are formulated with new fibre power technology which is one of its kind and unique in the industry. We are the fastest growing brand in our category, aiming to set up 3 new manufacturing facilities and opening 10 new warehouses in India to cater our increasing demand in the Indian market as well as to start our export division. We are expanding our horizons from the urban to rural market of India and neighboring countries with eyeing an IPO in upcoming years. Together, with Dada, we want to make Vura a household name in the next few years.”

On this occasion, Amit Chaudhari, director of Vura, highlighted, “Having Dada on board will not only strengthen our brand presence but also inspire our team to push boundaries. He has expressed his rock-solid support for all the future expansion plans to build a legacy that stands for the test of time.”