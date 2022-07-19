Wakefit spills the beans on its viral IKEA Bengaluru launch ad

At that time, there was huge interest around the Swedish home furnishings brand (IKEA), as it was opening its third outlet in India - in Bengaluru. Sharing how Wakefit’s team came up with the ad, Malpani mentions, “We knew that IKEA was going to create a lot of intent around buying furniture with its marketing spends. It had plastered the entire city (Bengaluru) with hoardings. It was known that there is going to be interest around IKEA’s launch and we thought why not become a part of that conversation.”