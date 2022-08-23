Wakefit.co onboards SaaS Major, Netcore Cloud’s No-Code Product Experience to Enhance User Experience

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud, “Nudges are subtle interventions that help people make better choices. There is growing adoption of the nudge feature by brands as they look to empower their customers with the next best step in their purchase journey. Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges not only enables users to optimize the functionality of the website but also helps them to discover relevant products and make better choices. Our No-Code Product Experience platform will help Wakefit.co customize their engagement with users thereby largely benefitting the quality of experience on the website."