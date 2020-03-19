Wakefit's new campaign aims to breed sleepy millionaires

Balan mentions that as a part of the contest, every state will have its sleep champions. "We will be measuring the quality of their sleep and the state with the most number of points is the group that will earn the title of national sleep champions. Right now, anyone and everyone can participate as long as they have a fitness tracker – once we identify the ‘best sleepers’ from each city, we will provide them with a fitness tracker and so on. Instead of directly pushing our mattresses, which are our main offering, the motive is to get people into the habit of sleeping well and, subsequently, we will provide them with things that can improve their sleep quality," he says.